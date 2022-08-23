 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 22

Monday, Aug. 22

7:42 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Konhaus Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bentley Place, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:42 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Capital View Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

10:51 a.m.: vehicle into building, Lowther Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore

1:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sample Bridge Road at Conifer Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

2:23 p.m.: auto accident, Lincoln Street at North West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:37 p.m.: fire police, South Baltimore Avenue at Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

4:02 p.m.: structure fire, Country Side Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

5:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cyprus Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:34 p.m.: structure fire, Bonny Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

8:24 p.m.: structure fire, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

