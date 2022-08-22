 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 21

Sunday, Aug. 21

3:22 a.m.: brush fire, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:05 a.m.: electrical hazards, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

7:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, South West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cedar Cliff Drive at Olmsted Way West, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:07 p.m.: gas leak, Highland Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

