Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 20

Thursday, Aug. 20
8:29 a.m.: automatic alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
9:06 a.m.: automatic alarm, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks.
9:27 a.m.: automatic alarm, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
9:33 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore Bureau of Fire.
11:05 a.m.: outside investigation, Kiner Boulevard/Old Stone House Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
12:40 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
12:42 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown.
3:12 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
5:43 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road/Carol Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
10:55: auto accident, Beacon Hill Road/Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
11:55 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 northbound, Penn Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, Friendship, Penn, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant.
