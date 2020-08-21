 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 20

Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 20

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Thursday, Aug. 20

8:29 a.m.: automatic alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

9:06 a.m.: automatic alarm, Ashburn Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks.

9:27 a.m.: automatic alarm, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

9:33 a.m.: automatic alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore Bureau of Fire.

11:05 a.m.: outside investigation, Kiner Boulevard/Old Stone House Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.

12:40 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

12:42 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, East Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown.

3:12 p.m.: automatic alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

5:43 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road/Carol Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

10:55: auto accident, Beacon Hill Road/Brandt Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

11:55 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 northbound, Penn Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, Friendship, Penn, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News