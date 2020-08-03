You have permission to edit this article.
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 2

Sunday, Aug. 2

1:11 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Wildwood Road at Old Mill Road, Lower Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

2:00 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen

2:18 a.m.: vehicle fire, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:09 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Barnstable Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

4:04 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Simon Court, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

4:52 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Elk Hill Road at Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford

5:03 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Skyport Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

12:24 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

2:30 p.m.: auto accident, York Road at Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

3:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:23 p.m.: outside investigation, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

6:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Falkstone Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:59 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Market Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

