Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 19

Wednesday, Aug. 19

1:52 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Johns Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

7:46 a.m.: auto accident, North Market Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

8:58 a.m.: fire police, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

12:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

1:40 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

2:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louis Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

3:41 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Hampden, Silver Spring

3:51 p.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

4:13 p.m.: auto accident, North Humer Street at Fulton Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Vigilant Hose

5:39 p.m.: auto accident, Mallard Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:53 p.m.: fire police, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

6:11 p.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

9:06 p.m.: inside investigation, West Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:54 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

