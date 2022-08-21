Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 19-20

Friday, Aug. 19
12:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, West Highland Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Third Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:00 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill
6:31 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
6:34 a.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown
5:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Millers Gap Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:32 p.m.: auto accident, Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
8:52 p.m.: gas leak, South West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:32 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union
10:40 p.m.: structure fire, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden
11:30 p.m.: brush fire, Benton Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
Saturday, Aug. 20
7:55 a.m.: outside investigation, Poplar Church Road at Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
11:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
3:08 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north off-ramp at Allen Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:12 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
3:33 p.m.: vehicle fire, Maple Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore
3:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McClures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
5:09 p.m.: electrical hazards, South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn
7:03 p.m.: outside investigation, Mooredale Road at Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union