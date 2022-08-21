 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 19-20

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Friday, Aug. 19

12:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, West Highland Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Third Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:00 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill

6:31 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

6:34 a.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown

5:19 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Millers Gap Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

People are also reading…

7:32 p.m.: auto accident, Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

8:52 p.m.: gas leak, South West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:32 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

10:40 p.m.: structure fire, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden

11:30 p.m.: brush fire, Benton Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn

Saturday, Aug. 20

7:55 a.m.: outside investigation, Poplar Church Road at Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

11:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritter Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

3:08 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north off-ramp at Allen Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:12 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

3:33 p.m.: vehicle fire, Maple Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, West Shore

3:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McClures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

5:09 p.m.: electrical hazards, South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn

7:03 p.m.: outside investigation, Mooredale Road at Alexander Spring Road, Dickinson Township; Union

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News