Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 18
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 18

Wednesday, Aug. 18

1:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Sunnyside Drive at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Camp Hill, Shermans Dale

7:10 a.m.: electrical hazards, Goodyear Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

8:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Eberly Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

9:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

10:15 a.m.: electrical hazards, Irish Gap Road at Leeds Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

11:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:46 a.m.: brush fire, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

12:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

1:47 p.m.: auto accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:50 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bullshead Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose

2:14 p.m.: tree down, Grahams Woods Road, West Pennsboro Township; Upper Frankford

3:48 p.m.: structure fire, Stumpstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

4:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

4:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Old Shippensburg Road at Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

4:27 p.m.: electrical hazards, Back Street, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

5:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:25 p.m.: gas leak, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base

5:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Hampden

5:39 p.m.: water rescue, South Fayette Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

5:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Swope Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe

6:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

6:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Eppley Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union

6:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

6:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union

6:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Graham Street at South College Street, Carlisle; Union

6:30 p.m.: electrical hazards, Richland Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Beverly Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

6:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe

6:38 p.m.: structure fire, Pine Ridge Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

6:41 p.m.: fire police, Lebo Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

6:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

6:56 p.m.: auto accident, South Market Street at East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

6:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, 3rd Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:58 p.m.: tree down, Beechcliff Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

7:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

7:03 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rockledge Drive at Garland Drive, Carlisle; Union

7:04 p.m.: fire police, Sample Bridge Road at Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

7:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

7:17 p.m.: tree down, Lambs Gap Road at Reed Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:19 p.m.: electrical hazards, Sunset Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:36 p.m.: outside investigation, Sycamore Court at Blue Spruce Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:57 p.m.: fire police, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

8:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, True Temper Drive, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:16 p.m.: electrical hazards, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

8:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North 25th Street at Devon Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

8:19 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

9:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wright Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks

9:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, High Mountain Road, South Newton Township; South Newton

