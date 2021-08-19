Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 18

Wednesday, Aug. 18
1:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Sunnyside Drive at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Camp Hill, Shermans Dale
7:10 a.m.: electrical hazards, Goodyear Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
8:39 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Eberly Avenue, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
9:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:15 a.m.: electrical hazards, Irish Gap Road at Leeds Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
11:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Commerce Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:46 a.m.: brush fire, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
1:47 p.m.: auto accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:50 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bullshead Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
2:14 p.m.: tree down, Grahams Woods Road, West Pennsboro Township; Upper Frankford
3:48 p.m.: structure fire, Stumpstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
4:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
4:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Old Shippensburg Road at Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
4:27 p.m.: electrical hazards, Back Street, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
5:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:25 p.m.: gas leak, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
5:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Hampden
5:39 p.m.: water rescue, South Fayette Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
5:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Swope Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
6:15 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, East Eppley Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union
6:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
6:26 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union
6:32 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Graham Street at South College Street, Carlisle; Union
6:30 p.m.: electrical hazards, Richland Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Beverly Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
6:33 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe
6:38 p.m.: structure fire, Pine Ridge Circle, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
6:41 p.m.: fire police, Lebo Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
6:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, West Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:56 p.m.: auto accident, South Market Street at East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, 3rd Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:58 p.m.: tree down, Beechcliff Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:03 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rockledge Drive at Garland Drive, Carlisle; Union
7:04 p.m.: fire police, Sample Bridge Road at Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:10 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Allendale Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:17 p.m.: tree down, Lambs Gap Road at Reed Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:19 p.m.: electrical hazards, Sunset Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:36 p.m.: outside investigation, Sycamore Court at Blue Spruce Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:57 p.m.: fire police, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
8:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, True Temper Drive, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:16 p.m.: electrical hazards, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
8:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North 25th Street at Devon Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
8:19 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
9:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wright Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
9:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, High Mountain Road, South Newton Township; South Newton