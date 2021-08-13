 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 12
Thursday, Aug. 12

6:40 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizens.

8:31 a.m.: automatic alarm, South Broad Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

9:54 a.m.: outside investigation, Rockledge Drive, Carlisle; Union.

1:16 p.m.: auto accident, Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.

6:42 p.m.: structure fire, Shingus Circle, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg.

6:59 p.m.: automatic alarm, Richland Lane, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

7:29 p.m.: chimney fire, Park Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore.

8:35 p.m.: structure fire, Runson Road, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden.

8:58 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 westbound, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship, Upper Frankford, Newburg-Hopewell, West End.

9:21 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10:48 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

11:31 p.m.: automatic alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

