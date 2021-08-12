 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 11
Wednesday, Aug. 11

2:52 a.m.: gas leak, Grandview Court, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:45 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North West Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:03 a.m.: structure fire, Center Road, Upper Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Newburg-Hopewell

10:44 a.m.: vehicle fire, Sterling Street, Hampden Township; Hampden, Navy Base

12:39 p.m.: vehicle into building, Mountain Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:12 p.m.: auto accident, Clay Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:11 p.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road at South Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:25 p.m.: structure fire, Parsonage Street, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

4:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union

4:40 p.m.: electrical hazards, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:43 p.m.: tree down, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

4:46 p.m.: electrical hazards, Cherry Street at West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union

4:53 p.m.: electrical hazards, Church Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

4:54 p.m.: electrical hazards, Ridge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

4:59 p.m.: electrical hazards, Interstate 76 east, Monroe Township; New Kingstown

5:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Rich Valley Road at Beechcliff Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

5:09 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Blacklatch Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:09 p.m.: wires down, Glendale Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

5:12 p.m.: tree in wires, Ridge Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

5:20 p.m.: water rescue, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

6:34 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Enola Road at Horseshoe Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton

7:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Connell Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

7:53 p.m.: auto accident, Brick Church Road, Upper Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

8:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road at Hunters Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

