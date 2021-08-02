Sentinel area fire calls for Aug. 1

Sunday, Aug. 1
10:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:30 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south off-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
12:40 p.m.: auto accident, Shepherdstown Road at East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
4:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Penn Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
4:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:00 p.m.: outside investigation, Park Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
6:21 p.m.: auto accident, South Locust Point Road at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:22 p.m.: electrical hazards, York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:36 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Kower Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:20 p.m.: structure fire, State Highway, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McCulloch Road at Cherry Grove Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose