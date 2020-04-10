Sentinel area fire calls for April 9

Thursday, April 9
5:03 a.m.: ??, Interstate 76 West, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship, Upper Frankford.
9:21 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, South Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore Bureau of Fire.
10:39 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, South Prince Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose Company.
11:26 a.m.: automatic alarm, South Broad Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
11:31 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Collier Lane/Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn.
11:40 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Keefer Way, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
11:49 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
11:57 a.m.: nonstructure accident, East Lisburn Road/Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
12:11 p.m.: fire police, Holly Pike/Rockledge Drive, South Middleton Township; Silver Spring, Citizens.
12:12 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Enola Road/Hunters Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford.
12:16 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; North Middleton.
12:24 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.
12:27 p.m.: automatic alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen.
12:32 p.m.: nonstructure accident, High Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
12:32 p.m.: fire police, Mt. Zion Road/Cedar Ridge Drive, Lower Frankford Township; West Pennsboro.
12:34 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Third Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
12:36 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Third Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
12:37 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Helen Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue.
12:41 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Hillside Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
12:43 p.m. nonstructure accident, Orchard Road/Nailor Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
12:44 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
12:44 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Brindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
1 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Barbara Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
1:20 p.m.: automatic alarm, Spring View Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
1:22 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Kent Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
1:35 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North 32nd Street/Logan Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
2:04 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Sheepford Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn.
2:08 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Walton Street, Lemoyne; West Shore Bureau of Fire.
2:12 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Green Mountain Road, Dickinson Township; Citizens.
2:25 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cedar Cliff Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
3:14 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
3:26 p.m.: automatic alarm, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
4:17 p.m.: nonstructure accident, McDermond Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship.
5:37 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Forge Road/Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizens.
5:47 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Yale Avenue/South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
6:46 p.m.: automatic alarm, Baltimore Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose Company, Cumberland Valley Hose #2.
7:28 p.m.: outside investigation, Willow Grove Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton.
10:44 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
10:45 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Ridley Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizens.
10:49 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Geary Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
10:51 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Shoreham Road, Lower Allen; Lower Allen.
10:54 p.m.: nonstructure fire, North Second Street/Taylor Bridge Bypass westbound onramp, Wormleysburg; West Shore Bureau of Fire.
10:57 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn.
10:59 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Brick Church Road, Upper Frankford; Upper Frankford.
11 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Long Road, North Newton Township; Friendship.
11:01 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore Bureau of Fire.
11:01 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Allendale Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
11:02 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Pine Street/Park Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
11:05 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Fifth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
11:06 p.m. nonstructure accident, North 17th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill.
11:10 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Interstate 83, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.
11:13 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Leeds Road, Penn Township; Penn.
11:14 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Park Place, Monroe Township; Monroe.
11:19 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
11:21 p.m.: nonstructure fire, South Orange Street, Carlisle; Union.
11:31 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford.
11:37 p.m. nonstructure accident, Lurgan Avenue, Shippensburg; West End Fire & Rescue.
11:52 p.m.: nonstructure fire, South Locust Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
