Sunday, April 9
9:21 a.m.: structure fire, Union Hall Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:48 a.m.: wildfire, Airport Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
12:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:04 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Country Side Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton
4:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:07 p.m.: auto accident, Petersburg Road at Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
9:19 p.m.: structure fire, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown