Sentinel area fire calls for April 8

Wednesday, April 8
7:20 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:42 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
11:55 a.m.: auto accident, Opossum Lake Road, Lower Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford
1:35 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Buttonwood Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
2:48 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
3:20 p.m.: wildfire, Ridge Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell
4:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, House Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:00 p.m.: nonstructure fire, South Hanover Street at West Willow Street, Carlisle; Union
9:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
