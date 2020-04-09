Sentinel area fire calls for April 8

Sentinel area fire calls for April 8

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Wednesday, April 8

7:20 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:42 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

11:55 a.m.: auto accident, Opossum Lake Road, Lower Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Upper Frankford

1:35 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Buttonwood Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

2:48 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen

3:20 p.m.: wildfire, Ridge Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell

4:25 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, House Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:00 p.m.: nonstructure fire, South Hanover Street at West Willow Street, Carlisle; Union

9:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News