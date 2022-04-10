 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for April 8-9

Fire calls logo new

Friday, April 8

5:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:44 a.m.: auto accident, South Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

11:34 a.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

1:42 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:44 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:28 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road at Brick Church Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

3:41 p.m.: gas leak, Fisher Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

5:46 p.m.: vehicle fire, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:52 p.m.: fire police, Stella Street at North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

5:53 p.m.: structure fire, Silvercreek Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base

8:22 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

8:57 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring

Saturday, April 9

3:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:12 p.m.: auto accident, Holly Pike at Morrison Way, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

3:09 p.m.: structure fire, Yale Avenue, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

3:21 p.m.: auto accident, Longs Gap Road at North Middleton Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:54 p.m.: auto accident, North Middleton Road at Longs Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

