Sentinel area fire calls for April 8-9

Friday, April 8
5:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:44 a.m.: auto accident, South Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
11:34 a.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:42 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:44 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:28 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road at Brick Church Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
3:41 p.m.: gas leak, Fisher Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
5:46 p.m.: vehicle fire, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:52 p.m.: fire police, Stella Street at North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
5:53 p.m.: structure fire, Silvercreek Drive, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
8:22 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
8:57 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 south, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
Saturday, April 9
3:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:12 p.m.: auto accident, Holly Pike at Morrison Way, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
3:09 p.m.: structure fire, Yale Avenue, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
3:21 p.m.: auto accident, Longs Gap Road at North Middleton Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:54 p.m.: auto accident, North Middleton Road at Longs Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue