Sentinel area fire calls for April 7

Thursday, April 7
12:15 a.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass West at North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
3:44 a.m.: auto accident, Turnpike Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End
6:29 a.m.: electrical hazard, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
6:34 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill
6:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Centerville Road, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township
7:34 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:26 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Mill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
11:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
1:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lancaster Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
2:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:05 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:19 p.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
3:23 p.m.: outside investigation, Second Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
4:12 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:18 p.m.: fire police, Green Spring Road at Ridge Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
5:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Heinz Street, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg
5:36 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:53 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Hickory Road, South Middleton Township; New Kingston, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:25 p.m.: electrical hazard, Stone Church Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
6:26 p.m.: structure fire, Fairfield Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
9:54 p.m.: structure fire, West North Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
