Sentinel area fire calls for April 7

  • Updated
Fire calls logo new

Thursday, April 7

12:15 a.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass West at North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill

3:44 a.m.: auto accident, Turnpike Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, West End

6:29 a.m.: electrical hazard, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

6:34 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill

6:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Centerville Road, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township

7:34 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:26 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Mill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

9:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

11:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

1:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lancaster Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

2:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:05 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:19 p.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

3:23 p.m.: outside investigation, Second Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

4:12 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:18 p.m.: fire police, Green Spring Road at Ridge Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose

5:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Heinz Street, Mechanicsburg Borough; Mechanicsburg

5:36 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:53 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Hickory Road, South Middleton Township; New Kingston, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:25 p.m.: electrical hazard, Stone Church Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

6:26 p.m.: structure fire, Fairfield Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

9:54 p.m.: structure fire, West North Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

