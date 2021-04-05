Sentinel area fire calls for April 4

Sunday, April 4
12:20 a.m.: automatic alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
11:43 a.m.: automatic alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
11:58 a.m.: fire police, Sand Bank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen.
12:13 p.m.: automatic alarm, Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.
2:08 p.m.: auto accident, Enola Road, Upper Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship, Upper Frankford.
5:38 p.m.: outside fire, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
5:47 p.m.: structure fire, Timber Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingston.
8:09 p.m.: structure fire, East Louther Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
8:20 p.m.: structure fire, East Garfield Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.
8:44 p.m.: structure fire, Huntington Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.
9:18 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 westbound, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship.
10:08 p.m.: outside fire, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union.
10:43 p.m.: outside fire, Locust Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden.