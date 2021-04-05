 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for April 4
0 comments

Sentinel area fire calls for April 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Sunday, April 4

12:20 a.m.: automatic alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

11:43 a.m.: automatic alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:58 a.m.: fire police, Sand Bank Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen.

12:13 p.m.: automatic alarm, Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland.

2:08 p.m.: auto accident, Enola Road, Upper Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship, Upper Frankford.

5:38 p.m.: outside fire, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

5:47 p.m.: structure fire, Timber Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingston.

8:09 p.m.: structure fire, East Louther Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

8:20 p.m.: structure fire, East Garfield Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.

8:44 p.m.: structure fire, Huntington Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden.

9:18 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 westbound, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship.

10:08 p.m.: outside fire, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union.

10:43 p.m.: outside fire, Locust Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News