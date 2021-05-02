 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for April 30
Friday, April 30

3:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wilson Lane, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:09 a.m.: electrical hazards, North West Street, Carlisle; Union

7:33 a.m.: electrical hazards, East Pomfret Street at South Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union

9:23 a.m.: vehicle fire, Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

12:09 p.m.: auto accident, Forge Road at Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:13 p.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:50 p.m.: fire police, Good Hope Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:52 p.m.: tree in wires, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:59 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hot Point Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

2:40 p.m.: structure fire, Dewey Lane, Hampden Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base

2:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

3:07 p.m.: nonstructure incident, East High Street at North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union

3:13 p.m.: auto accident, Franklin Street at D Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Allen Road at Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union

3:28 p.m.: electrical hazards, Irish Gap Road at Leeds Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

3:30 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

3:32 p.m.: tree down, North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:34 p.m.: electrical hazards, Ritner Highway at Barnstable Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

3:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Oxford Road at Victory Church Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:36 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hempt Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

3:39 p.m.: tree down, Clemson Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton

3:43 p.m.: electrical hazards, East Columbia Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:45 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Street at Conway Street, Carlisle; Union

3:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

3:45 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Green Ridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

3:48 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North 17th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

3:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Green Ridge Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

3:51 p.m.: electrical hazards, Altoona Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:52 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ladnor Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen

3:55 p.m.: electrical hazards, Arnold Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:57 p.m.: structure fire, Bumble Bee Hollow Road, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

3:58 p.m.: tree down, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

3:59 p.m.: tree down, Chestnut Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

3:59 p.m.: tree down, North 24th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

3:59 p.m.: tree down, Yale Avenue, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

4:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Creek Road at Kuhn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

4:00 p.m.: wires down, Spera Drive at Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:01 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Lambs Gap Road at Great Oak Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Green Ridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

4:07 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mulberry Drive at Pleasant View Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

4:07 p.m.: tree down, Lutztown Road at Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

4:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

4:08 p.m.: tree down, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver SPring

4:09 p.m.: electrical hazards, Swope Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe

4:09 p.m.: tree down, East Springville Road at Laurel Oak Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

4:09 p.m.: tree in wires, Ridge Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

4:10 p.m.: tree down, Pine Grove Road at Woodrow Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

4:10 p.m.: electrical hazards, College Hill Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:10 p.m.: tree down, Hemlock Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:10 p.m.: electrical hazards, Hillcrest Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

4:12 p.m.: tree down, East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

4:13 p.m.: electrical hazards, Lindsey Road at East Springville Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

4:14 p.m.: tree down, West Lawn Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore

4:16 p.m.: electrical hazards, Riverview Road at Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

4:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, State Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

4:18 p.m.: nonstructure incident, State Road at Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

4:20 p.m.: electrical hazards, Blacksmith Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:20 p.m.: fire police, East Main Street at North Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

4:20 p.m.: tree down, Hearth Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn

4:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 south, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:20 p.m.: tree in wires, Crossroad School Road at Kerrsville Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

4:22 p.m.: tree down, State Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:22 p.m.: electrical hazards, Walnut Street at North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

4:22 p.m.: tree down, Riverview Road at Walnut Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

4:23 p.m.: fire police, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

4:25 p.m.: tree down, Biddle Road at Kost Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

4:27 p.m.: electrical hazards, Old Town Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

4:28 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mulberry Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

4:28 p.m.: tree down, Circle Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

4:30 p.m.: fire police, Camp Hill Bypass at North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

4:34 p.m.: electrical hazards, Riddle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:34 p.m.: tree down, Allendale Way, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:35 p.m.: tree down, Haldeman Avenue at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

4:35 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carol Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

4:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Willow Avenue, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

4:40 p.m.: nonstructure incident, North 25th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

4:48 p.m.: electrical hazards, Waggoners Gap Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton

4:49 p.m.: electrical hazards, Good Hope Road at Raudabaugh Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:00 p.m.: tree in wires, Essex Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Hampden

5:05 p.m.: tree down, North 19th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

5:12 p.m.: fire police, Waggoners Gap Road at Enola Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

5:25 p.m.: outside investigation, Sarah Lane, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

5:44 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Green Mountain Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

5:52 p.m.: electrical hazards, Panza Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:55 p.m.: electrical hazards, Brandton Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn

5:57 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

6:15 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Dyarman Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union

6:42 p.m.: electrical hazards, Park Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

7:14 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

7:41 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sand Bank Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

7:48 p.m.: fire police, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Shiremanstown, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg

8:50 p.m.: brush fire, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:00 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Penn Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose

9:08 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Arcona Road, Upper Allen Township; Shiremanstown, Upper Allen

9:18 p.m.: electrical hazards, Poplar Church Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

10:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

10:29 p.m.: structure fire, Basin Hill Boulevard, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Point Road at Centerville Road, Penn Township; Penn Township

11:20 p.m.: nonstructure incident, 3rd Street at Market Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

