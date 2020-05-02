Sentinel area fire calls for April 30-May 1

Thursday, April 30
2:50 a.m.: non-structure fire, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
6:53 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 North, Shippensburg; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West Emd
7:26 a.m.: non-structure fire, Centerville Road and Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
7:31 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 North, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose
8:09 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hilltop Court, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
8:48 a.m.: non-structure fire, Pine Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
8:52 a.m.: non-structure fire, Interstate 81 North, Shippensburg; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
9:19 a.m.: non-structure accident, Raven Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn
10:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:31 a.m.: non-structure accident, West Locust Street and South High Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.
12:37 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Peach Tree Lane, South Middleton Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union
12:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fisher Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
12:47 p.m.: non-structure accident, York County; Lisburn
1:01 p.m.: non-structure accident, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
1:16 p.m.: non-structure accident, Carter Place, Carlisle; Union
2:03 p.m.: non-structure accident, Cranes Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
2:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kings Gap Road, Dickinson Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Penn Township
2:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Garland Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:08 p.m.: auto accident, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
3:12 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 overpass and East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co.
3:57 p.m.: non-structure accident, York County; Upper Allen
8:00 p.m.: auto accident, Dusty Lane and Lambs Gap Road, Hamdpen Township; Hampden
9:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:27 p.m.: non-structure fire, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
10:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Prince Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End
Friday, May 1
10:00 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Cannon Drive, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co., Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
4:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:49 p.m.: ATV accident, Peach Glen Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
5:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
