Sentinel area fire calls for April 3

Sunday, April 3

12:27 a.m.: auto accident Interstate 81, onramp at exit 52, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:58 a.m.: auto accident, Rolo Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

11:57 a.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pine Grove Road, Cooke Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Penn Township

3:04 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Coolidge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

4:48 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough

5:57 p.m.: elevator rescue, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:47 p.m.: electrical hazards, Bishop Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

11:55 p.m.: outside fire, Maple Avenue, Hampden Township; Hampden

