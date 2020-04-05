Sentinel area fire calls for April 3-4

Friday, April 3
2:28 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Ridge Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:12 a.m.: outside investigation, Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
11:07 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Johns Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
11:46 a.m.: nonstructure accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union
3:36 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Airport Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
5:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
5:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Zestar Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:20 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Claremont Road at Harmony Hall Drive, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks
Saturday, April 4
8:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Longstreet Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
11:04 a.m.: nonstructure accident, East High Street, Carlisle; Union
4:57 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Hazel Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:15 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Gunpowder Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
8:55 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Old Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kent Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
