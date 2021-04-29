 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for April 28
Wednesday, April 28

1:54 a.m.: auto accident, North 34th Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

7:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:18 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Interstate 81 south on-ramp, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:17 p.m.: gas leak, South Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End

8:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

11:07 p.m.: auto accident, Pine School Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

