Friday, April 28
6:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Red Spruce Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
9:59 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
10:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Tenth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
11:00 a.m.: fire police, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
1:09 p.m.: gas leak, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:11 p.m.: outside investigation, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:29 p.m.: electrical hazards, State Road, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
2:55 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:42 p.m.: electrical hazards, Seavers Road, Penn Township; Penn Township
6:54 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 83 north, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
6:58 p.m.: electrical hazards, Harriet Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
7:46 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Brindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
9:50 p.m.: electrical hazards, Maple Avenue at Clearview Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
11:22 p.m.: gas leak, Harvest Lane, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
Saturday, April 29
2:14 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
11:35 a.m.: outside investigation, Simpson Ferry Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
12:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Presidents Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
3:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mountain Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:33 p.m.: auto accident, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore, Lemoyne
5:37 p.m.: fire police, Taylor Bridge Bypass off-ramp at North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
10:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrison Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland