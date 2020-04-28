Sentinel area fire calls for April 27

Monday, April 27
4:48 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; Monroe, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale
5:12 a.m.: nonstructure accident, West Main Street at Firehouse Road, South Newton Township; South Newton
6:47 a.m.: auto accident, Slate Hill Road at Route 15 south, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill, Upper Allen
8:56 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Simpson Ferry Road, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Lisburn, Hampden, New Kingstown
8:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
12:39 p.m.: outside investigation, Peach Lane at Apple Alley, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
2:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:44 p.m.: first-alarm barn fire, Mt. Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
3:59 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Allen Road, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
4:23 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Locust Point Road at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
7:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Monarch Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:20 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Montsera Road, Dickinson Township; Penn Township
11:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North West Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.