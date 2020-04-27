Sentinel area fire calls for April 26

Sentinel area fire calls for April 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Sunday, April 26

12:59 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Linn Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:33 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:00 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

8:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bridgeview Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore

10:01 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End

5:35 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North Race Street at East Factory Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

6:23 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wheatfield Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News