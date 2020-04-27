Sentinel area fire calls for April 26

Sunday, April 26
12:59 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Linn Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:33 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:00 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
8:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bridgeview Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore
10:01 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
5:35 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North Race Street at East Factory Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:23 p.m.: auto accident, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wheatfield Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
