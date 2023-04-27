Wednesday, April 26
8:34 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Claremont Road, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton
8:41 a.m.: fire police, Conodoguinet Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
8:42 a.m.: outside investigation, Jelena Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
9:06 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Claremont Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
3:18 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
3:20 p.m.: electrical hazards, Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
3:19 p.m.: auto accident, Petersburg Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
4:33 p.m.: auto accident, Center Street at Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:11 p.m.: auto accident, Garland Drive at Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:04 p.m.; fire police, West Foxcraft Drive at Echo Drive, Wormleysburg; West Shore
9:32 p.m.: auto accident, Jumper Road, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell