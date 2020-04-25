Sentinel area fire calls for April 24

Friday, April 24
6:03 a.m.: auto accident with entrapment, Interstate 81 onramp Exit 65B, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring
11:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Franklin Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Tower Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:25 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hummel Avenie, Lemoyne Borough; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
1:56 p.m.: non-structure accident, Sumner Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
4:09 p.m.: non-structure fire, Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:41 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Tower Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Locust Point Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:46 p.m.: first alarm structure fire, Ridge Road, Hopewell Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
10:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore
