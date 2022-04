Sentinel area fire calls for April 22-23

Friday, April 22

2:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:40 a.m.: fire police, Carlisle Pike at Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:49 a.m.: vehicle fire, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

10:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

10:57 a.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike at Interstate 76 off-ramp, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:13 a.m.: auto accident, Woods Drive at Silver Spring Road, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:47 a.m.: fire police, I-76 off-ramp at Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Upper Allen, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

12:31 p.m.: structure fire, Gateway Drive, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base

1:05 p.m.: structure fire, South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

1:43 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Route 15 off-ramp at Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:11 p.m.: auto accident, South Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:02 p.m.: structure fire, Lawrence Lane, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Newburg-Hopewell

5:12 p.m.: fire police, Rich Valley Road Northwatch Lane, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

6:16 p.m.: electrical hazards, Adams Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

7:58 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

8:15 p.m.: outside investigation, Colonial Court, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

9:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Over View, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

10:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

Saturday, April 23

2:28 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south on-ramp at Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:27 a.m.: auto accident, Trindle Road, Hampden Township; West Shore, Camp Hill

8:28 a.m.: brush fire, Adams Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Vigilant Hose

9:48 a.m.: electrical hazards, North 32nd Street at Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

9:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sprint Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:35 a.m.: inside investigation, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:02 p.m.: auto accident, Rich Valley Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

6:34 p.m.: vehicle fire, South 16th Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

10:15 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End