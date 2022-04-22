 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for April 21

Thursday, April 21

1:16 p.m.: fire alarm elevator/escalator, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

2:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

3:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:18 p.m.: outside investigation, North East Street, Carlisle Borough; Union

5:54 p.m.: gas leak, North East Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

10:41 p.m.: outside investigation, Bard Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

