Sentinel area fire calls for April 21

Thursday, April 21
1:16 p.m.: fire alarm elevator/escalator, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
3:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
5:18 p.m.: outside investigation, North East Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
5:54 p.m.: gas leak, North East Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
10:41 p.m.: outside investigation, Bard Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
