Sentinel area fire calls for April 21

Tuesday, April 21
4:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union
8:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
4:02 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union
6:02 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South High Street at West Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
6:38 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Green Ridge Road at Beechcliff Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
7:08 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
11:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
