Sentinel area fire calls for April 21

Sentinel area fire calls for April 21

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Tuesday, April 21

4:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union

8:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:43 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

4:02 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Fairview Street, South Middleton Township; Union

6:02 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South High Street at West Marble Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

6:38 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Green Ridge Road at Beechcliff Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

7:08 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

11:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News