Friday, April 21
11:18 a.m.: auto accident, South York Street, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:45 a.m.: electrical hazards, North Spring Garden Street at East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union
11:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Morris Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:21 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:04 p.m.: brush fire, Stony Lane, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
2:24 p.m.: auto accident, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
3:44 p.m.: outside fire, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:25 p.m.: outside fire, Stony Lane, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell
4:37 p.m.: auto accident, Enola Road at Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:10 p.m.: outside fire, Evelyn Avenue, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:19 p.m.: outside fire, Ashfield Drive, South Middleton Township; Union
7:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sir William Drive, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
7:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Peach Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:53 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
9:57 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, Newville Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:38 p.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:55 p.m.: outside investigation, Meadow Lane, Monroe Township; Monroe
Saturday, April 22
7:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:08 a.m.: structure fire, Thomas Drive, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:25 a.m.: electrical hazards, Sixth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
11:45 a.m.: electrical hazards, Kost Road at Biddle Road, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
12:11 p.m.: nonstructure incident, McAllister Church Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro
1:08 p.m.: structure fire, Bullock Circle, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:59 p.m.: electrical hazards, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
2:05 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Crestwood Drive, Wormleysburg; West Shore
3:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Stephen Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
4:25 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
5:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Third Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
6:30 p.m.: structure fire, Warm Sunday Way, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:56 p.m.: auto accident, East Penn Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Eleventh Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
9:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hamilton Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:05 p.m.: structure fire, North Fayette Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End