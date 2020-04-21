Sentinel area fire calls for April 20

Monday, April 20
7:53 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Citadel Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:14 p.m.: motorcycle crash, Baltimore Avenue at Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
2:24 p.m.: auto accident, Doubling Gap Road at Chestnut Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
4:12 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:51 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Westgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
9:43 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Locust Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
11:02 p.m.: inside investigation, Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose
