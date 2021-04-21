 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for April 20
Tuesday, April 20

7:43 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Industrial Drive, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:58 p.m.: brush fire, Camp Hill Bypass, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

3:05 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road at Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

5:13 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:43 p.m.: vehicle fire, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:47 p.m.: outside investigation, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

8:03 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carriage Lane at Matter Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

8:31 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike at Sterling Parkway, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

9:49 p.m.: structure fire, West King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

