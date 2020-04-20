Sentinel area fire calls for April 19

Sunday, April 19
12:27 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, English Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:44 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Market Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
10:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:22 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:26 p.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:32 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:59 p.m.: auto accident, Deerfield Avenue at Woodcrest Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:55 p.m.: outside investigation, Allegheny Lane, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
7:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Chester Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
7:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:57 p.m: outside investigation, Augusta Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
11:11 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
