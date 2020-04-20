Sentinel area fire calls for April 19

Sunday, April 19

12:27 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, English Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

2:44 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Market Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

10:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:22 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:26 p.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

4:32 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Belvedere Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:59 p.m.: auto accident, Deerfield Avenue at Woodcrest Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:55 p.m.: outside investigation, Allegheny Lane, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

7:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Chester Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

7:46 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:57 p.m: outside investigation, Augusta Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

11:11 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

