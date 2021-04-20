 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for April 19
Monday, April 19

11:35 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

2:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:01 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

8:39 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

