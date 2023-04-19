Tuesday, April 18
7:01 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
9:15 a.m.: structure fire, Marshall Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:49 a.m.: outside investigation, South Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
10:33 a.m.: structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Hampden, Navy Base
2:51 p.m.: outside fire, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
3:29 p.m.: fire police, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
5:34 p.m.: structure fire, Ellis Alley, Silver Spring Township; Lower Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
7:20 p.m.: vehicle into building, East Neff Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End