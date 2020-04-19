Sentinel area fire calls for April 17-18

Friday, April 17
6:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:25 a.m.: outside investigation, South 16th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
11:22 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Clemson Drive, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Life Lion
12:13 p.m.: inside investigation, Meadowcroft Circle, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg
12:!6 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
1:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Progress Boulevard, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
8:14 p.m.: nonstructure fire, North High Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
9:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Woodcrest Drive, West Pennsboro Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
10:41 p.m.: vehicle fire, Big Spring Terrace, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
Saturday, April 18
2:26 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
2:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westminster Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:02 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Marlin Ridge, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
2:46 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Distribution Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
4:52 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Oakville Road, North Newton Township; Newburg-Hopewell
6:09 p.m.: auto accident, Mulberry Drive at Edris Lane, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
6:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, West Glenwood Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:21 p.m.: outside investigation, Walnut Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
11:55 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; New Cumberland, West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue
