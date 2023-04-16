Saturday, April 15
1:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:15 a.m.: gas leak, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:55 a.m.: inside investigation, Fourth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
12:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:37 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Fairbank Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
8:13 p.m.: structure fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union
8:31 p.m.: outside investigation, Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
9:42 p.m.: outside investigation, Arcona Road at East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
10:07 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Queen Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
10:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 30th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill