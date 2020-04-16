Sentinel area fire calls for April 15

Wednesday, April 15
3:29 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Old Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:25 a.m.: nonstructure accident, West Perry Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:42 a.m.: inside investigation, Spring Valley Lane, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg
2:51 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
3:59 p.m.: pedestrian struck, West First Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
4:00 p.m.: landing zone, Suncrest Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Life Lion
6:53 p.m.: auto accident, South Locust Point Road at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
10:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:49 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End
Here are the Cumberland County fire calls for Wednesday, April 15.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.