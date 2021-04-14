 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for April 13
0 comments

Sentinel area fire calls for April 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Tuesday, April 13

8:33 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:35 p.m.: water rescue, McCormick Road, Upper Allen Township; New Cumberland River Rescue, Upper Allen, Monroe

3:32 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, Yverdon Drive at Hillside Drive, Wormleysburg; West Shore

3:33 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north off-ramp, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:56 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

9:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:35 p.m.: vehicle fire, I-81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News