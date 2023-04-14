Thursday, April 13
12:59 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
3:22 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North Bedford Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:08 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
9:43 a.m.: brush fire, B Street at Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:11 a.m.: electrical hazard, Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:26 p.m.: electrical hazard, Cumberland Road, Lemoyne; West Shore
12:53 p.m.: brush fire, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union
1:44 p.m.: electrical hazard, Mill Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
4:49 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway at Industrial Drive, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:09 p.m.: brush fire, Westgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
5:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Penn Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:36 p.m.: police assist, Courtyard Drive, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:47 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
5:53 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
6:23 p.m.: brush fire, Old State Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
7:12 p.m.: structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union
8:02 p.m.: outside investigation, East Pomfret Street at South East Street, Carlisle Borough; Union
8:40 p.m.: vehicle fire, Fourth Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
8:51 p.m.: fire police, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Hampden