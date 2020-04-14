Sentinel area fire calls for April 13

Monday, April 13

4:16 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Horick Drive at Caboose Lane, Monroe Township; Monroe

7:35 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Mountain View Road, South Newton Township; South Newton

8:59 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

2:07 p.m.: outside investigation, Harrison Drive, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

2:39 p.m.: auto accident, Market Street at North Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

4:34 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Barnstable Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro

4:52 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Oyster Mill Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

5:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Melbourne Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

