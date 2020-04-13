Sentinel area fire calls for April 12

Sunday, April 12
12:54 a.m.: outside investigation, East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union
3:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union
7:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Avery Way, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:36 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Charlotte Way at Brian Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:06 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hendel Loop, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:39 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
12:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen
1:16 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Annette Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
1:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Penns Run Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:07 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Ritner Highway, North Newton Township; South Newton
8:00 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cedar Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, St. Johns Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:43 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike at South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sunset Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola
9:52 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
