Sentinel area fire calls for April 12

Sentinel area fire calls for April 12

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Sunday, April 12

12:54 a.m.: outside investigation, East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union

3:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union

7:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Avery Way, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:36 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Charlotte Way at Brian Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:06 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hendel Loop, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:39 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

12:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Academy Street, South Middleton Township; Citizen

1:16 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Annette Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

1:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Penns Run Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

4:07 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Ritner Highway, North Newton Township; South Newton

8:00 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cedar Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

8:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, St. Johns Church Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:43 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike at South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

8:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Sunset Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola

9:52 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News