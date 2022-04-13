Sentinel area fire calls for April 12

Tuesday, April 12
5:59 a.m.: structure fire, Woodcrest Drive, Hampden Township; Shiremanstown, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
7:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Tenth Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore
7:27 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Columbia Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
7:32 a.m.: outside fire, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union
9:09 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
9:37 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 south off-ramp at South Market Street, Upper Allen Township; Shiremanstown, Upper Allen
10:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
1:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen
3:16 p.m.: auto accident, East King Street at North Queen Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:40 p.m.: auto accident, North Twelfth Street at Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:00 p.m.: vehicle fire, West Main Street at Firehouse Road, South Newton Township; South Newton
6:59 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle/bicycle, Interstate 81 north, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:23 p.m.: outside fire, Longview Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
7:31 p.m.: structure fire, West Orange Street at South Fayette Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:45 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at West Church Road, Mechanicsburg; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown