Sentinel area fire calls for April 10

  • Updated
Sunday, April 10

2:40 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Starboard Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

10:27 a.m.: structure fire, Peach Orchard Road, Cooke Township; South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

1:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill

2:34 p.m.: auto accident, Creek Road at Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

2:37 p.m.: structure fire, Summer Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

3:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Magaw Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:49 p.m.: police assist, Courthouse Square, Carlisle Borough; Union

7:10 p.m.: auto accident, Liberty Avenue at South East Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:18 p.m.: inside investigation, Oyster Bay Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston

10:45 p.m.: outside investigation, Orchard Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

