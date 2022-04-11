Sentinel area fire calls for April 10

Sunday, April 10
2:40 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Starboard Circle, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:24 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South 32nd Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
10:27 a.m.: structure fire, Peach Orchard Road, Cooke Township; South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
1:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Camp Hill
2:34 p.m.: auto accident, Creek Road at Williams Grove Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
2:37 p.m.: structure fire, Summer Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
3:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Magaw Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:49 p.m.: police assist, Courthouse Square, Carlisle Borough; Union
7:10 p.m.: auto accident, Liberty Avenue at South East Street, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:18 p.m.: inside investigation, Oyster Bay Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingston
10:45 p.m.: outside investigation, Orchard Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
