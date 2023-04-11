Monday, April 10
4:09 a.m.: structure fire, Frederick Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:23 a.m.: auto accident, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
11:16 a.m.: nonstructure incident, 2nd Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
11:30 a.m.: gas leak, Parkview Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:34 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Newville Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union
1:09 p.m.: auto accident, Bloserville Road at Brick Church Road, Upper Frankford Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
2:27 p.m.: structure fire, MacArthur Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:32 p.m.: fire police, Silver Spring Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
3:39 p.m.: auto accident, North 21st Street at Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
4:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Strohm Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
5:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westport Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
6:02 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:03 p.m.: auto accident, Fisher Road at Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Union
6:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Greenwich Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
7:18 p.m.: fire police, Doubling Gap Road at Elk Hill Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Upper Frankford
9:28 p.m.: outside fire, Union Hall Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
11:49 p.m.: gas leak, Gardner Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End