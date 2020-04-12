Sentinel area fire calls for April 10-11

Friday, April 10
12:10 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Springfield Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
12:56 a.m.: automatic alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:42 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Rosemont Avenue, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
1:49 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Asper Road and Center Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose
5:56 a.m.: fire police, Brentwater Road and Cumberland Boulevard, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
7:53 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Sheaffer Road, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks
8:33 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Grahams Woods Road and Frytown Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Franford
8:56 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
10:11 a.m.: nonstructure accident, McClures Gap Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton
10:15 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Market Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
10:37 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Hollywood Circle, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
11:20 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Old Fort Road, Lemoyne; West Shore
12:24 p.m.: fire police, Hogestown Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
12:07 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Kent Road, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
12:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
3:05 p.m.: fire police, East Main Street and North Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg; Lisburn, Mechanicsburg Volunteer, Hampden
5:37 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Naval Base; Mechanicsburg Volunteer, Hampden, Naval Inventory Control Point
8:55 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Valley Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
Saturday, April 11
10:45 a.m. outside investigation, Wentworth Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:07 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Brook Meadow Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
4:29 p.m.: outside investigation, Hilton Head Avenue, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
7:39 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Mt. Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
9:59 p.m.: auto accident, East Winding Hill Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
