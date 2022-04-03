Sentinel area fire calls for April 1-2

Friday, April 1
5:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bar South Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola
8:24 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Bridgeview Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore
10:02 a.m.: fire police, Cemetery Road at Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
12:26 p.m.: auto accident, Faith Circle at Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford
5:33 p.m.: electrical hazards, Yale Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:23 p.m.: fire police, Rolling Hills Drive at Round Ridge Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
10:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union
Saturday, April 2
8:20 a.m.: fire police, North Hanover Street at Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:40 a.m.: outside fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union
12:11 p.m.: fire police, Creek Road at Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
12:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:50 p.m.: brush fire, Southwood Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
1:54 p.m.: outside investigation, Hemlock Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
2:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
4:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Longsdorf Way, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Monterey Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:11 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township