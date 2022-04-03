 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for April 1-2

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Friday, April 1

5:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bar South Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola

8:24 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Bridgeview Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore

10:02 a.m.: fire police, Cemetery Road at Green Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose

12:26 p.m.: auto accident, Faith Circle at Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Mohawk Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

5:33 p.m.: electrical hazards, Yale Avenue, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:23 p.m.: fire police, Rolling Hills Drive at Round Ridge Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

10:29 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle; Union

Saturday, April 2

People are also reading…

8:20 a.m.: fire police, North Hanover Street at Carlisle Springs Road, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:40 a.m.: outside fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union

12:11 p.m.: fire police, Creek Road at Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

12:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North 21st Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:50 p.m.: brush fire, Southwood Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

1:54 p.m.: outside investigation, Hemlock Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

2:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:18 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Longsdorf Way, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Monterey Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:11 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians now rallying behind Putin's invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News