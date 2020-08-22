 Skip to main content
Fire calls for Aug. 21

Fire calls for Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21

2:43 a.m.: commercial structure fire, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

6:20 a.m.: inside investigation, Naval Support Activity, Hampden Township; Naval Support Activity.

9:23 a.m.: residential structure fire, West Louther Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:12 a.m.: auto accident, Rt. 581 westbound, Camp Hill; Camp Hill, Hampden.

1:59 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 northbound, Carlisle Borough; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:39 p.m.: structure fire/gas leak, Mooreland Avenue, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

3:46 p.m.: wildfire, Creek Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

4:06 p.m.: outside investigation, near Gettysburg Road and Rupp Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

4:57 p.m.: residential structure fire, East Pennsboro Tolwnship; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

6:31 p.m.: auto accident, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union.

7:25 p.m.: auto accident, near intersection of Green Spring and Bullshead roads, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose.

8:12 p.m.: auto accident, near intersection of Bernheisel Bridge and Wertzville roads, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale.





