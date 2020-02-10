Fire Marshal: Fatal fire started in kitchen due to unattended cooking in Boiling Springs apartment building

The VFW will also hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to raise money for those displaced in the fire. The spaghetti dinner will be on Sunday, Feb. 23, with reservations on the hour from noon to 5 p.m. The dinner will be all-you-can-eat for $8.95 or take-out for $6.95.

So far, two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to assist those were displaced. One campaign is for a man and a woman who were preparing for a viewing of a family member and only just managed to get out of their apartment down the fire escape thanks to a good Samaritan who knocked and yelled for everyone to get out of the building. Their apartment had been on the third floor that was later engulfed in flames.