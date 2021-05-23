 Skip to main content
Few official details available in fatal shooting in Carlisle Saturday evening
Carlisle

Few official details available in fatal shooting in Carlisle Saturday evening

Carlisle Police released few details over the weekend regarding a shooting that has left one dead and one in critical condition at a hospital as of late Saturday evening.

Police reported late Saturday that a perpetrator has yet to be arrested in a shooting at GQ Barbershop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street. Police noted, however, that the shooting, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Police did not release the name of the victim, nor any further details, as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information or surveillance video of the area around that time to contact them at 717-243-5252.

